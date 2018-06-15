Panic In Gorakhpur-Bound Train After Passengers Alleged "Short Circuit" Passengers alleged short circuit and AC failure in Lokmanya Tilak train, running from Mumbai to Gorakhpur.

Share EMAIL PRINT Commotion in 2 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak after passengers spot smoke in one of the coaches. Gorakhpur: There was a huge ruckus in two coaches of Lokmanya Tilak train, running from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, after passengers alleged short circuit and AC failure on Thursday. The coach attendant, however, denied the charge saying that lights' a battery fused and an emergency LED bulb was lit, which passengers mistook for a spark.



When the train stopped at Kanpur railway station, Hafiz, one of the passengers said, "There was a short circuit and we saw smoke coming out from one of the lights. Passengers were in panic and that led to a huge commotion in B1 and B2 coaches. We had to pull the chain."



He further said that police came and said there was some smell, which could be due to fire. The AC attendant, however, is not agreeing to it.



AC coach attendant Durgesh Kumar, denying the charges said, "No, there was no smoke. The main battery fused and there was a noise because of that. Lights went out but LED bulb got lit. Passengers mistook it for a spark and short circuit."



He also said that AC is working fine and it's because of stoppages in between that cooling effect was not felt. "After Kanpur, the train will get free run-through, there will be proper cooling," he said. He also alleged that passengers from General and Waiting list were also in these coaches.



Aalam Mohammad, another passenger pointed out AC failure as one of the main pain points. He said, "There was unbearable heat in the train as ACs were not functioning from Jhansi to Kanpur."



"We complained many times about AC failure but they were ignored. People saw smoke and fire rumours and that led to a ruckus in the train," another passenger said.



