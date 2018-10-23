On Video, Cop Touches UP Minister's Feet, Apologises For Hitting His Car

A UP policeman bowed down and apologised to state cabinet minister Satish Mahana.

An Uttar Pradesh policeman on Monday bowed down and apologised to state cabinet minister Satish Mohana after hitting his car only to be chased away by the minister.

The policeman was driving one of the cars in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy when the accident occurred near Moti Jheel in Kanpur.

The chief minister was in the city to address the state working committee of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) - the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Policeman driving a vehicle in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy touches the feet of Minister Satish Mahana to apologise after his vehicle touched the latter's car in Kanpur; says, 'there was little space & I was trying to make space for his car when it happened' pic.twitter.com/eJWxlz6pNK - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2018

As the minister got out of his car, the policeman apologised and bent down to touch his feet but an angry Mr Mohana took a few steps back and scolded him publicly. Gesturing with his hand, he then asked the policeman to leave.