On Video, Cop Touches UP Minister's Feet, Apologises For Hitting His Car

The policeman was driving one of the cars in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy when the accident occurred near Moti Jheel in Kanpur.

Kanpur | | Updated: October 23, 2018 12:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Video, Cop Touches UP Minister's Feet, Apologises For Hitting His Car

A UP policeman bowed down and apologised to state cabinet minister Satish Mahana.

Kanpur: 

An Uttar Pradesh policeman on Monday bowed down and apologised to state cabinet minister Satish Mohana after hitting his car only to be chased away by the minister.

The policeman was driving one of the cars in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy when the accident occurred near Moti Jheel in Kanpur.

The chief minister was in the city to address the state working committee of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) - the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Watch the video here:

As the minister got out of his car, the policeman apologised and bent down to touch his feet but an angry Mr Mohana took a few steps back and scolded him publicly. Gesturing with his hand, he then asked the policeman to leave.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kanpurUP copSatish Mahana

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveHyundai SantroFirecracker BanAR RahmanSabarimala VerdictNavjot SidhuNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVChina Mega BridgePNR StatusTrain Status2018 Hyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................