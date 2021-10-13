Another Cop Arrested From UP's Gorakhpur Over Kanpur Businessman's Death

Head Constable Kamlesh Kumar Yadav was arrested on a tip off when he was going to surrender in the court, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Another cop wanted in connection with the killing of a UP businessman was arrested (Representational)

Lucknow:

One more policeman wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Wednesday, officials said.

On Tuesday, the police had arrested sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar while on Sunday inspector JN Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were arrested by police.

Manish Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta's killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.
 

