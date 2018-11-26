West Bengal government postpones job fair, new dates to be announced later

The government Monday cancelled the proposed job fair of the West Bengal technical education and training and skill development department scheduled to be held at the Netaji Indoor stadium citing the ongoing winter session at the adjoining assembly building, an official said. A tender of around Rs 50 lakh for the fair had been floated by the state government recently.

"The police also informed that they will not be able to provide adequate police personnel to man the fair which led to the cancellation of the fair," the official told PTI.

State technical education and training and skill development principal secretary, Roshni Sen confirming the postponement of the job fair due to the ongoing Assembly session in the adjoining venue said that the new dates for holding it would be announced later.

She said that the fair was meant for only for candidates trained and certified by the department of technical education and training and skill development under 'Utkarsh Bangla' scheme.

Under the scheme the state government aims to improve the scope of gainful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities of the youth under the West Bengal Skill Development Mission.

The scheme was launched in 2016.

Insiders in the government said on condition of anonymity that the fair had attracted huge interest as jobseekers "mistook" it as a platform of getting direct recruitment to state government departments.

Besides, the infrastructure at the indoor stadium was in adequate to hold such a fair, they said.

