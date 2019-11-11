West Bengal Excise Constable Prelim Exam Admit Card Today

WBPRB will release Excise Constable prelim exam admit card today @ wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will release the admit cards for the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department of Government of West Bengal. The e-admit cards will be available on the Board's official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment will be able to download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The prelim written exam for recruitment of Excise Constables will be held on November 24, 2019.

Candidates appearing for the prelim exam will have to produce their e-admit card and a valid photo identity proof for entry into the exam venue. Candidates are advised to abide by the rules and regulations as mentioned on their admit card.

Mobile phone, Bluetooth enabled hearing device, portable scanners, digital wrist watches, calculators, pen or any other material which may be used for malpractices during the exam are prohibited and will lead to legal action against the candidate.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary written exam will further appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written exam and Interview. The selection process involves five stages and a candidate who qualifies in all five will be selected for recruitment.

The Board had announced 3000 vacancies in March this year.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.