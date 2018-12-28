West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Notifies Jobs For Graduates, 10th Pass Candidates

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2018 For 1179 Posts; Apply Now

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has invited applications for Office Executive and Junior Operator Technician Cum Technical Assistant posts. A total of 1,179 vacancies have been notified by WBSEDCL for which graduates and class 10 pass candidates are eligible. Interested candidates can submit their applications latest by January 18 through the official portal of WBSEDCL at wbsedcl.in.

Apply Online

For selection to these class III posts, the company will conduct written test, computer proficiency test and interview. The total marks for the selection process will be 150 marks out of which 100 marks will be for the written test. The exam will comprise questions from general awareness, reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English grammar & comprehension, data analysis data interpretation & data sufficiency and computer knowledge. Candidates belonging to the general category should score minimum 40% marks to qualify the written exam. The pass mark for SC and OBC categories is 35% and for rest it is 30%.

The computer proficiency test will be held for those candidates who qualify the written exam.

'Candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in 1:3 ratio (category-wise) of the advertised vacancies based on the combined performance in Written Test and Computer Proficiency Test. The process of Interview will also be conducted at Kolkata. Candidates called for Written Test/Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)/ Interview shall not be entitled to reimbursement of any travelling expenses,' reads the job notice.

Also Read:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Expected Soon On Official Website

CBSE To Release CTET 2018 Answer Key Today On The Official Website

Click here for more Jobs News