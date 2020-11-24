West Bengal Food And Supplies Sub-Inspector Interview Dates Announced

WBPSC food SI interview admit card will be released tomorrow.

The interview for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food and Supplies Department, West Bengal government will be held in December, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified. The interview will begin on December 1 and will be held till December 24.

The Commission has released the list of candidates who are eligible for the interview round.

Admit cards for the interview will be available on November 25.

Candidates have to produce their documents on the day of the interview.

"If the candidates fail to produce any of the required original certificates for verification before the Personality Test they will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled by the Commission straightway," the WBPSC has mentioned in the notification.

"If the candidates do not appear at the Personality Test on the scheduled dates, their candidature will be cancelled by the Commission straightway," it has also mentioned in the notification.

Candidates must be able to read, write and speak in Bengali (not compulsory for those whose mother tongue is Nepali). This is an essential qualification for this examination as per West Bengal Services (Compulsory Requirement of Knowledge in Bengali for Recruitment to any Post or Service) Rules, 2001, the WBPSC has said.

Click here for more Jobs News