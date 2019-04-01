Chhattisgarh Vyapam Announces More Than 14,000 Teacher, Lecturer Posts

Chhattisgarh Vyapam has announced more than 14,000 posts for teachers, lecturers

School Education Department, Chhattisgarh (CG Vyapam) has announced massive recruitment for teachers and lecturers. The total number of vacancies amount to 14,580 and the posts under this recruitment include that of Lecturer, Teacher, and Assistant Teacher. Applications have been invited in online mode from eligible candidates. The recruitment examination will be conducted in July and August, 2019.

The post-wise number of vacancies available, important dates and corresponding eligibility is given below.

Lecturer (Grade 2)

There are total 3177 Lecturer vacancies. The online application for Lecturer post will begin on April 16 and conclude on May 12, 2019. Examination will be conducted on July 14, 2019. For the post of Lecturer, applicant must have a second-division Post Graduate degree or equivalent and a B.Ed. degree.

Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory

There are total 1200 vacancies for Assistant Teacher in Science laboratory. The online application for this post will begin on April 26 and conclude on May 26, 2019. Examination will be conducted on July 28, 2019. For the post of Assistant Teacher Science Laboratory, applicant must have passed High School Certificate examination with Biology/Mathematics.

Assistant Teacher English Medium

There are total 306 vacancies for Assistant Teacher English Medium. The online application for this post will begin on May 7 and conclude on June 9, 2019. Examination will be conducted on August 11, 2019 (first sitting). For the post of Assistant Teacher English Medium, applicant must have passed High School Certificate examination with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

Teacher English Medium

There are total 456 vacancies for Teacher English Medium. The online application for this post will begin on May 7 and conclude on June 9, 2019. Examination will be conducted on August 11, 2019 (second sitting). For the post of Teacher English Medium, applicant must have passed graduation and two years diploma in elementary education or equivalent.

Assistant Teacher (Science)

There are total 4000 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Science). The online application for this post will begin on May 14 and conclude on June 16, 2019. Examination will be conducted on August 25, 2019 (first sitting). For the post of Assistant Teacher (Science), applicant must have passed High School Certificate examination with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

Teacher

There are total 2896 vacancies for Teacher. The online application for this post will begin on May 14 and conclude on June 16, 2019. Examination will be conducted on August 25, 2019 (second sitting). For the post of Teacher, applicant must have passed graduation and two years diploma in elementary education or equivalent.

