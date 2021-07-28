Uttarakhand To Give Rs 50,000 Grants For Candidates Who Clear UPSC Prelims

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Rs 50,000 Grants For Candidates Who Clear UPSC Prelims

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to grant Rs 50,000 each to 100 candidates who clear the preliminary examinations of Union Public Service Commission or UPSC. News agency ANI reported that the grant will be given under the ''Udayman Chhatra Yojana scheme''.

The UPSC civil services examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the country's premier Civil Services.

The Uttarakhand cabinet has also approved the re-opening of schools for students of classes 6 to 12 from August 1 in light of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Several other states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, have also allowed the reopening of schools as the COVID-19 situation slowly improves.

The Cabinet further decided that the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will be held from August 23 to August 27.

