UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For 42 Physical Trainer, 652 Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the recruitment of Physical Trainers for 42 posts, and Regional Youth Welfare and Regional Development Team Officer for 652 posts. The registration process for the combined written exam and physical fitness test began today (March 13) and the last date to apply is April 17, 2018. There will be a combined exam for both the posts and eligible candidates can submit only one application.



Important Dates



Commencement of online registration process: March 13, 2018

Commencement of online submission of application fee: March 15, 2018

Last date for registration: April 17, 2018

Last date to submit application fee online: April 19, 2018

Last date to submit application form: April 23, 2018



Eligibility



The candidate must have a graduation degree form a recognized university or institute in India.





The candidate must have D.P.Ed./B.P.Ed. degree form a recognized university.



The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. Candidates can check the official notification for relaxation in upper age limit.





Application Process



There are three stages for the application process. First, candidates would need to register themselves through the link provided on the official website (www.upsssc.gov.in).





In second step, candidates would need to submit application fee. The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 125, for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 65 and for PwD candidates is Rs. 25.





In the third and final step, two days after having submitted the application fee online, candidates would need to click on the 'submit application form' button on the website. Candidates will also need to upload their photograph and signature in their application form.





Click here for more



