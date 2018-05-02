UPSC Recruitment 2018: Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Notified; Apply Now

Eligibility Criteria
Candidate applying for UPSC CMSE 2018 must have cleared all written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those appearing in the final examination can also apply but their candidature will be provisional.
Application Process
Candidates are required to apply online through the UPSC application portal: www.upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should make sure that they submit only one application form. In case of any unavoidable circumstance, a candidate has to submit more than one application form, they should make sure that the application form with the higher Registration ID has complete and correct information. The commission will only consider the application form with the higher registration id.
The application fee is Rs. 400 except Female/SC/ST/PH candidates who are exempted from payment of fee. Candidates would be able to submit application fee either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.
