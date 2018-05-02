UPSC Recruitment 2018: Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) Notified; Apply Now

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: May 02, 2018 14:13 IST
New Delhi:  Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the exam till May 25, 2018 by 6:00 pm. The exam is scheduled in July. This year the tentative number of vacancies advertised is 454. However, the number of vacancies is liable to alteration. The selection process will be conducted in two stages - Computer based examination and Personality Test. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate applying for UPSC CMSE 2018 must have cleared all written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Those appearing in the final examination can also apply but their candidature will be provisional. 

Application Process

Candidates are required to apply online through the UPSC application portal: www.upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should make sure that they submit only one application form. In case of any unavoidable circumstance, a candidate has to submit more than one application form, they should make sure that the application form with the higher Registration ID has complete and correct information. The commission will only consider the application form with the higher registration id. 

The application fee is Rs. 400 except Female/SC/ST/PH candidates who are exempted from payment of fee. Candidates would be able to submit application fee  either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Click here for more Jobs News

 

