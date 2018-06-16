UPSC Declares NDA, NA (I) 2018 Written Exam Result

'The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days,' reads the official statement.
CommentsCandidates who have qualified the exam need to register themselves at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks thereafter the candidates will be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview. 'Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,' says UPSC.
