UPSC Declares NDA, NA (I) 2018 Written Exam Result

Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has declared the written exam results of NDA/ NA (I) 2018. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018 was conducted by the Commission on April 22, 2018 for shortlisting candidates for interview by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 141th Course and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The courses will commence from January 2, 2019. The results are available on the official website upsc.gov.in.'The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission's website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days,' reads the official statement. Candidates who have qualified the exam need to register themselves at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks thereafter the candidates will be allotted selection centres and dates of SSB interview. 'Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission,' says UPSC.