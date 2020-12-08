Indian Forest Service Main Exam Begins On February 28

UPSC will conduct Indian Forest Service main exam from Feb 28 to March 7.

The Indian Forest Service main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. The exam will be held for those candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam which was held on October 4 and the result of which was announced on October 23.

There will be no exam on March 1.

The exam will comprise general English, general knowledge, mathematics, statistics, physics, zoology, chemistry, geology, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, forestry, agricultural engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and botany papers.

The Indian Forest Service Exam is held alongside the Civil Services exam.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

The main exam for the selection to Civil Services will be held on January 8. The admit cards of the exam can be expected soon. "The e-Admit Card along with the Time Table of the said examination will be uploaded on the Commission's website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination," the UPSC has mentioned in the exam notification. A total of 10564 candidates are eligible to sit in the exam.

