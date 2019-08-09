Indian Economic Service Written Exam Result Expected In August

UPSC IES, ISS Exam Result Likely To Be Announced In August

The written part of the Indian Economic Service exam is likely to be announced in August, as per the exam details given by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam was held on June 28. Through the combined competitive exam, which includes interview as well, UPSC would recommend candidates for filling up 32 Junior Time Scale of the Indian Economic Services. The exam was held along with the written exam for the Indian Statistical Service in which 33 vacancies have been proposed by the Commission.

Last year 46 candidates were recommended by UPSC for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam. The interview was held in November.

After completing the interview for all those candidates who qualify the written exam, UPSC is likely to declare the result in November-December.

The UPSC will disclose the written test and interview marks of both recommended and non-recommended candidates as per the government's decision to facilitate the absorption of non recommended candidates by other public and private recruitment agencies.

