In 2018-2019, UPSC Registered 52% Attendance In Exams

In 2018-2019 recruitment cycle, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted 14 exams in total, including civil services exam and defence services exam, and registered 52% attendance in the exams. This means little more than half of the candidates who had applied for the UPSC exams actually took the exam.

As per the data shared by the Commission a total of 30,35,783 registrations were made during the last recruitment cycle of which 15,72,977 candidates had appeared for the exam.

For the civil services exams including engineering services, medical services, etc. the attendance was 45.64%.

For the defence services exam, including NDA and CDS, the attendance in exams was 60.2%.

The participation rate, in UPSC exams, has increased since 2016. In 2016-2017 it was 47.64% and in the following year it was 51.44%.

Of all the exams UPSC conducts highest participation is seen for Civil Services exam. In 2018-2019 a total of 10,65,552 candidates had applied for the exam and out of them only 5,00,484 candidates appeared for it.

For the Engineering Services Exam, the Commission had received 2,88,294 applications in total and 1,48,499 of them had appeared for the exam. The attendance for this exam was 51.5%.

UPSC conducts direct recruitment for various civil services/ posts and defence services/ posts. Among the various exams conducted by the Commission are Civil Services (preliminary, main), Engineering Services Examination, Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, Combined Geo-Scientists' and Geologists' Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Services Examination.

The data explains why the application withdrawal process has been started by the Commission. "The Commission has to book venues, print papers, hire invigilators and ship the documents for all the 10 lakh applicants- which turns out to be a 50% waste of energy and resources," the UPSC Chairman had said in the 92nd Foundation Day.

