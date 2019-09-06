UPSC To Notify Details Of Engineering Services Exam 2020 Soon

UPSC ESE 2020 Notification On September 25

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) would announce the exam details for the Engineering Services Exam on September 25. Candidates can register for the exam from September 25 to October 15.

For selection to Engineering Services, UPSC would conduct preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The preliminary exam will be held on January 5. For the previous recruitment, the preliminary exam was held on January 6. As of now the written test result has been declared. Last year a total of 581 vacancies were notified by the Commission for various posts under the Engineering services.

The Engineering Services exam is held every year for recruitment to services/ posts under civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and electronics & telecommunication engineering.

The Commission may allow candidates to withdraw their application in case they do not wish to take the exam even after filling the application form. In such cases, the Commission would open a window for the withdrawal facility for a week and candidates can invalidate their application form.

Candidates must have obtained engineering degree or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India) or obtained a degree/ diploma in Engineering from such foreign university/ college/ institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time or passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India) or passed Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III/ Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India or passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November, 1959.

