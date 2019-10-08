UPSC Exam Content Has Changed A Lot, Preparation Strategy Also Needs Change: Expert

The UPSC CSE exam consists of two successive stages: Prelims and Mains.

In recent years, the way UPSC Civil Services exams are being held has changed a lot and these developments demand a change of strategy for candidates who are preparing for the coveted government jobs, says Mr Shibin, Director of Shibins IAS Academy in Delhi. Union Public Service Commission or UPSC conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) every year to recruit personnel into IAS, IFS, IPS and other Central services.

The CSE exam consists of two successive stages; UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination for the selection of candidates for the Main examination and Civil Services Main examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts notify in every year.

New trends

"In recent years, to have parity for candidates appearing across the country, questions have been asked which are directly from syllabus or from current affairs. This is why, people from remote areas have been able to clear this coveted exam, unlike the earlier case, where only candidates from the coaching factories used to clear," says Mr. Shibin whose institute is located in Munirka of South Delhi which offers low cost coaching for the UPSC CSE aspirants.

High cost of coaching

According to Mr. Shibin, a candidate who undergoes coaching in Delhi normally has to pay around 3 lakhs to complete the entire syllabus and many of them cannot afford this and leaves their preparation midway.

He says guidance for proper performance in the exams is what is actually needed.

"When taken a birds'-eye view, it can be easily understood that what candidates need is just guidance. For this, before joining any institute, they have to go through the syllabus and previous papers that is available in UPSC website. Then, they can really understand what does 'guidance' mean?," he adds.

Preparation strategy

"One should cover NCERT books of different subjects along with standard reference books. Notes made from current affairs should be added to respective topics of the static portion of the syllabus. When it comes to tests, candidates should have adequate practice in Prelims and Mains simulated tests. For current affairs, newspaper reading is a must for which candidates have to devote adequate time," he proposes.

"Our annual package, which is lowest in Delhi, includes the complete coverage of General Studies, Essay, Optional, CSAT, Test Series and Printed Material," he said.

