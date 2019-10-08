UPSC Invites Representation On Civil Services Main Exam Question Paper

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam objection submission begins on official website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited objection or representation, if any, on the Civil Services Main Examination which was concluded recently. The last date to submit representation is October 14, 2019 till 6:00 pm. Candidates who wish to submit representation on the Civil Services Main exam question paper will need to login first.

The Commission has also released the question papers for candidate's reference. The question papers for each paper can be found in the 'Active Examination' section. The question papers were released on October 4, 2019.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam Question Paper Objection Form

Candidates who qualify in the Civil Services Prelims exam qualify for the Main exam. Main exam and interview, combined, comprise the final stage of selection.

The written test will carry a total of 1750 marks and the interview will be of 275 marks in total.

The Main exam is conducted for 9 papers. The papers in the Main exam include English and one Indian Language, one essay paper, 4 General Studies paper, and 2 optional papers.

This year 11,845 candidates qualified for the Civil Services Main exam after clearing the prelims test.

As per the official notifications available, UPSC is expected to fill close to 90 vacancies in the Indian Forest Services and approximately 896 vacancies in the Indian Civil Services which also includes 39 vacancies for people with benchmark disabilities.

