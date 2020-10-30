UPSC Civil Services Exam (Main) On January 8, To Be Held In 24 Cities

UPSC to hold Civil Services main exam on January 8, 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services main exam on January 8. A total of 10,564 candidates have been shortlisted for the exam based on the performance in the preliminary exam which was held on October 4. These candidates have to register for the exam and fill a detailed application form (DAF). The form is available online and candidates can fill and submit it by November 11.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam DAF

The Civil Services main exam will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

UPSC doesn't allow candidates to change centre, optional subject, and medium of test for the Civil Services main exam. The details given by the candidates in the application form for the preliminary exam is considered for the main exam.

During the preliminary exam, the UPSC had allowed candidates to change exam centres. This was done to help those candidates who had changed their location during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Click here for more Jobs News