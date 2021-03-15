UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Registration Closes Next Week

UPSC civil services exam 2021 registration closes on March 24.

The registration for UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 will close on March 24. The application forms are available at upsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on June 27. This is the preliminary exam and candidates who qualify in this will appear for the main exam. These candidates have to fill another application form, known as the detailed application form, for the main exam.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam in three phases-preliminary exam, main written exam, interview-for selection to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services.

Candidates have to fill the application form available online.

The application form has two parts: in the first part, the candidate will have to fill in basic information. On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make corrections, if any, in the application. In the second part candidates will be asked to fill up payment details (except for fee-exempted candidates), upload photograph, signature, photo identity card document, select of examination center and submit a declaration.

"Candidates may please note that changes are not allowed in the online application, once it is submitted. If you wish to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of application i.e. 24-03-2021 (6:00 P.M.). Your registration-id for latest completely submitted application will be considered for processing and all earlier submitted applications will stand cancelled. It is also advised that the email-id and mobile number must be retained for future references," the UPSC has said.

The Commission will allow candidates to withdraw their application form in case they do not want to appear for the exam. "The Commission has provided the withdrawal facility from 31.03.2021 to 06.04.2021 (till 6.00 PM) to those candidates who do not want to appear at this examination," the UPSC has said.

