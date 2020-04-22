UPSC: CAPF 2018 Qualifiers Yet To Receive Joining Letter 8 Months After Final Result

In 2018 the UPSC had notified the CAPF recruitment on April 25.

Many candidates who have qualified the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2018 recruitment exam are yet to receive their joining letter. The candidates have taken their concern to microblogging platform, Twitter.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts exam for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF): Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC selects candidates for CAPFs on the basis of a written exam, physical standard test/ physical efficiency test, medical standard test and interview.

In 2018, a total of 398 vacancies were announced by the Commission to be filled up out of which 179 were in CRPF, 84 in CISF, 46 in ITBP, 29 in SSB and 60 in BSF. Later the number of vacancies were increased to 466.

As per the complaints made by candidates, except for the SSB or the Sashashtra Seema Bal, candidates selected for the other CAPFs have not been given their joining letter yet.

The written exam was held on August 12, 2018, the interview was held from June 24 to July 24, 2019 and the final result was announced on August 2, 2019.

In response to the concerns of the candidates, BN Sharma, a former Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) has tweeted that "uncertainty & inordinate delays cause insecurity among young minds who rush to opt for other career options. Efforts made in selection by nodal agency are wasted as vacancies continue. They must not be allowed to lose patience."

"Meanwhile, if possible, nodal agency could communicate to let them know the likely date of their joining respective forces," he said.

"Selection process for CAPFs usually takes very long leading to many problems like shortage of officers at entry level for vacancies arising for under subscription," he tweeted.

@PMOIndia@HMOIndia@DGSSB Sir, candidates other than those allotted to #SSB from #CAPF2018 ,are waiting for months to be called to join. Selection process for CAPFs usually takes very long leading to many problems like shortage of officers at entry level for vacancies arising — ???????? BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) April 21, 2020

Usually joining letters are issued to candidates within 4-5 months of the declaration of final result.

We show our sincere gratitude for raising concern ???? Avg time gap between result declaration & Joining letter is 4-5 months but now it's been 8.5months, and no1 has any clue even about allocation list. Kindly look into matter.@htTweets@the_hindu@PIBHomeAffairs@ndtvindia — Aryan (@Aryan04240050) April 21, 2020

UPSC has been conducting CAPF recruitment since 2003.

In February 2020, a report claimed that deliberations are aimed to change the scheme and syllabus of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam that is being conducted for recruiting officers to lead these forces deployed in the internal security and border guarding domain of the country.

The UPSC recruits about 300-400 men and women, as per requirement projected each year, in the age group of 20-25 years for the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police force and Sashastra Seema Bal.

