UPSC Releases Combined Medical Services Exam Admit Card

UPSC has released admit card for Combined Medical Services Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Medical Services Exam 2019. Those who applied for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website using either their registration number of roll number. The examination is scheduled on July 21, 2019. The UPSC Combined Medical Services exam will be conducted for two papers in computer-based mode. Candidates who qualify in the computer-based exam will be called for a personality test.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link. In the next page read the instructions and then click on I Accept button.

Step three: You can choose to download your admit card using your registration number or roll number. Select your option and proceed.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

After downloading your admit card, check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately.

The e-Admit Card must be brought in each session to secure admission to Examination Venue. e-Admit Card may be preserved till the declaration of final result.

Candidates who do not have clear photograph on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

