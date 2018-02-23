UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Form Set Released @ Uppsc.up.nic.in; Download Now The UPPSC has released the form set for the staff nurse (female) examination on the official website.

The UPPSC has released the form set for the staff nurse (female) examination on the official website. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission held a Written Examination (Objective Type) at various Centres for selecting suitable candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse (Female). The commission is yet to release the answer keys for the examination. The recruitment test was held on December 17.To download the UPPSC staff nurse form set, the applicants have to enter candidate registration number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY), gender and verification code on the space given at the official website.The UPPSC notification for this staff nurse recruitment was released in January last year and the last date for online submission of application was 13 February.The staff nurse selection will be made as per Merit prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the examination alongwith additional marks as per provision of Rule-15(3)(b) in accordance with the U.P. subordinate "Nursing (Non-Gazetted) Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules-2016."Presently, the number of vacancies for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) is 448 and for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) is 3390 in Medical Education and Training Department, Uttar Pradesh and Medical and Health services Department. In another development today, according to a report in Livelaw.in, Supreme Court found UPPSC scaling method for results of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Examination, 2004 as arbitrary..