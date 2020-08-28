Uttar Pradesh PCS Main Exam Dates Announced

UP PCS main exam 2019 will be held from September 22 to September 26.

The main exam for selection to Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services 2019 will be held from September 22 to September 26. The exam will be conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at centres in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in two sessions.

The four-day long examination will be held for shortlisting candidates for the interview round, which is the last selection level of the exam.

The UPPSC concluded the interview for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Range Officer posts today. 333 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

In a meeting held at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supported the centre's decision to hold medical and engineering entrance exam, NEET and JEE Main, and cited how UPPSC has been conducting exams during this time.

.@UPGovt NEET तथा JEE परीक्षाओं के आयोजन का समर्थन करती है। विगत 9 अगस्त, 2020 को राज्य में बी.एड. की प्रवेश परीक्षा संपन्न हुई, जिसमें लगभग 5 लाख अभ्यर्थी थे। इस परीक्षा में कहीं से संक्रमण की कोई समस्या संज्ञान में नहीं आई... — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 28, 2020

He also said that B.Ed. entrance exam for over 5 lakh candidates was held in the state on August 9 and no cases of COVID-19 have come to the fore.

NEET and JEE main, the two key exams for admission to medical and engineering courses, are scheduled to be held within September 1 to September 13. Various opposition parties demand that these exams be deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in many parts of the country.

