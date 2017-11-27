63 Guest Lecturer Vacancy In University Of Madras; Apply Now University of Madras has invited applications (5 copies) for Guest Lecturers on a consolidated salary of Rs.15,000/- per month initially for a period of one year for the University Constituent Arts and Science College at Nemmeli Village, Kancheepuram District and Thiruvottriyur, Tiruvallur District.

University of Madras has invited applications (5 copies) for Guest Lecturers on a consolidated salary of Rs.15,000/- per month initially for a period of one year for the University Constituent Arts and Science College at Nemmeli Village, Kancheepuram District and Thiruvottriyur, Tiruvallur District. The Madras University has invited application for 60 posts in these two colleges. According to a notification released by Madras University, Commerce and Tamil have more vacancies. The notified posts are purely temporary and their services will be terminated at any point of time without prior notice, said a notification from Madras University.



The last date for submission of filled in application form for these Madras University guest lecturer recruitment is December 6, 2017.



The application format given on the official website of University of Madras and that can be downloaded for submission to the Principal.

Madras University Guest Lecturers Recruitment: Vacancy Details Here are the vacancy details in Madras University:



Tamil - 14



English & Soft skills - 10



Computer Science- 10



Commerce - 17



Mathematics & Statistics - 3



Economics- 2



Environmental Studies - 1



History - 1



Physical Education Trainer - 2



Madras University Guest Lecturers Recruitment: Qualification



Good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master's Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university and have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.



Candidates, who are, or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.



According to the Madras University notification, a relaxation of 5% shall be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks, at the Masters level for the SC/ST categories, and Differently-abled categories (Physically and Visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record.



A relaxation of 5% shall be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. degree holders who have passed their master's degree prior to 19th September 1991, the Madras University notification said.



The Candidates should submit the original documents for verification at the time of interview. Date of Interview will be intimated through email / phone.



Click here for more



