Government Insurance Company Hiring For 300 Vacant Posts, Check Details

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uiic.co.in.

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) is currently accepting job applications for assistant positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 300 job vacancies. Those interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website, uiic.co.in. The application window opened on December 16, with a deadline set for January 6, 2024. Applicants will be able to obtain their admit cards 10 days prior to the examination date.

Age limit:

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old as of September 30, 2023.

Educational requirements:

A graduate degree from a recognised university is mandatory, along with proficiency in reading, writing, and speaking the regional language of the recruiting state.

Application fee:

All applicants, excluding those belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories and permanent company employees, must submit a fee of Rs 1,000. Individuals in the SC/ST/PwBD and permanent company employee categories are obligated to pay a reduced fee of Rs 250.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear in an online examination. Subsequently, those who pass the examination will be invited to undergo a regional language test.

Salary details:

The monthly salary amounts to around Rs 37,000 in the initial phase in a metropolitan city. Allowances, aside from the base salary, may vary depending on the assigned location. Additionally, various benefits, including a Lump Sum Domiciliary Medical package, membership in a Group Mediclaim Policy for hospitalisation expense reimbursement, Leave Travel Subsidy, and other staff welfare initiatives, will be in accordance with the company's policies.

Examination structure

Reasoning test: 40 questions, 50 marks

English Language test: 40 questions, 50 marks

Numerical Ability test: 40 questions, 50 marks

General Knowledge/General Awareness test: 40 questions, 50 marks

Computer language- 40 questions, 50 marks

The examination will last for two hours.

For detailed information, candidates can check the official notification here.