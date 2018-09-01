UGC NET 2018 Registration Begins: Know How To Apply

UGC NET 2018: Know How To Apply

Online registration has begun for UGC NET 2018 at NTA website. Candidates can click here for UGC NET 2018 registration. The online registration portal will be active till September 30, 2018. Candidates should therefore gather important documents in the prescribed size and dimension before filling the application form. Candidates will be allowed to edit the application form, between 8 and 14 October 2018. UGC NET will be held in December in two shifts and admit cards will be available from November 19 onwards.

UGC NET 2018: How To Apply

The registration page should be filled with details of the candidate: name, mother's name, father's name, mobile number and email address. 'The Candidate must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own (which cannot be changed later) as communication may be sent by NTA through e-mail or SMS. The Candidate should not give the postal address, Mobile Number or e-mail ID of Coaching Centre in the Online Application Form,' reads the official notification.

In the application form, candidates will be asked to fill relevant information related to the exam like choice of exam centre, NET subject, PG course, etc.

UGC NET 2018 Registration Process

In the next page, candidates will be asked to upload scanned images of photograph and signature in specific dimensions. Candidates should prepare the scanned images in the prescribed dimensions, else it will not be accepted.

