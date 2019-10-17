Southern Power Distribution Company Of Telangana Announces Jobs For Graduates, 10th Pass

TSSPDCL will conduct written exam for the recruitment in December.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced more than 3000 jobs for graduates and 10th pass candidates. The recruitment details for Junior Lineman, Junior Personnel Officer and Junior Assistant-cumComputer Operator were announced in the last week of September and application process for the same would begin on October 21.

For Junior Lineman post a total of 2500 vacancies have been announced. Class 10th pass candidates with ITI in electrical trade/ wireman are eligible for this post. 10th pass candidates with 2 years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade only from a recognized institution/ board of combined A.P/ Telangana State Education Department are also eligible to apply.

For other posts, graduates are eligible to apply.

The lower age limit for the recruitment is 18 years. The upper age limit is 35 years for Junior Lineman and it is 34 years for other posts.

TSSPDCL will conduct written exam for the recruitment in December. The admit cards will be released 10 days prior to the exam date.

TSSPDCL carries out electricity distribution business as part of the unbundling of erstwhile A.P.S.E.B & re-organization of the state of Andhra Pradesh and formation of the state of Telangana is catering to the electricity requirements of districts in Telangana state.

