Telangana Public Service Commission Releases Exam Dates For Various Posts

TSPSC will conduct exams from November 7 to November 13.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the exam dates for various posts the registration process of which were held earlier. The exams will be held from November 7 to November 13 for selection to Veterinary Assistant, Lab Technician, Manager, and Assistant Registrar posts.

The exam will be held in Hyderabad for all posts.

However, for selection to the Manager post, the exam will be held at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, and Nizamabad.

TSPSC Exam Schedule

Assistant Registrar In Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences: November 9 to November 11

Manager (Engineering) In Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service: November 12

Lab Technician in PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University: November 13

Veterinary Assistant in PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University: November 7

The Commission is yet to announce the exam dates for the non-teaching staff of the department of technical education. Notification for this exam was released in August and the application process was open till September 11. This is a special qualifying test for the non-teaching staff of the technical education department who are appointed by promotion as lecturers in government polytechnic colleges in Telangana.

