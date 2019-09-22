Kokborok Language Introduced In Tripura Teachers' Eligibility Test

Kokborok is the language of indigenous people of Tripura.

In a first, Kokborok, the language of indigenous people of Tripura, has been introduced in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). "Kokborok as alternative of Bengali (second language) in T-TET Paper-l & Paper-II has been introduced from TET 2019 session," reads the exam notice released by the Tripura Teachers' Recruitment Board.

Tripura TET will be held on October 20. Through this exam, the Board will select candidates for recruitment as teachers of classes 1-8. The exam would comprise two papers-paper 1 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher of classes 1-5 and paper 2 is for those candidates who intend to be a teacher of classes 6-8.

Kokborok is a Tibeto-Burman language of Bodo-Garo sub-group of greater Sino-Tibetan family. It was recognized as an official language of Tripura in 1979.

The Board has released in admit card for the exam. Candidates can download the same from the official website of the Board. "Click on apply online link enter your registration number and password as set by you. Download and print admit card from the link given in the applicant's home page. One copy of admit card must be preserved for future use," said the Board in another notice released for the admit card.

The admit cards will be available in the website till September 29. Download Admit Card

