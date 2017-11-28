Now, To Join The Indian Navy, Apply Through Common Services Centre (CSC) Youth aspiring to serve the nation and desirous of joining Indian Navy can now walk into any Common Services Centre (CSC) across the country and avail assistance in filling up online application forms (for joining the Indian Navy).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT To Join The Indian Navy, Apply through Common Services Centre (CSC) New Delhi: Youth aspiring to serve the nation and desirous of joining ‘Indian Navy’ can now walk into any Common Services Centre (CSC) across the country and avail assistance in filling up online application forms (for joining the Indian Navy). This service by CSCs will be at a very nominal fee of Rs 60 (plus GST). Usage of this facility would significantly ease the application process however, it is entirely optional.



A MoU to this effect was exchanged in the presence of Alphons Kannanthanam, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, between Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Chief of Personnel, Indian Navy, and Dr Dinesh Tyagi, CEO CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, at a function in New Delhi on 27 Nov 17.



Building upon an existing agreement, the new MoU provides an opportunity to applicants to benefit from the vast network of more than 2.5 lakh CSCs.



Applicants will be assisted in correctly filling up application forms, scanning and uploading relevant documents and making payment for examination fees, as applicable in the CSC.



According to the Defence Ministry, applicants in rural and remote areas, with challenges of reliable internet connectivity, will benefit immensely.

#JoinIndianNavy - Excellent Opportunity for aspirants to Apply through Common Services Centre (CSC) #DigitalIndia#e-Governance https://t.co/t85JJ6rKz5 - SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 28, 2017

The Indian Navy would advertise through CSCs as well as and the candidates may utilise their services for e-KYC during recruitment across the nation.



“The Indian Navy views the CSCs as ‘virtual touchpoints’ for extending the recruitment outreach and seeks to strengthen their cooperation with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd in providing services to citizens in pursuance of Digital India movement,” said a statement from Ministry of Defence.



