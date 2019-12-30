TNUSRB Releases Sub-Inspector Exam Hall Ticket

TNUSRB has released the hall tickets for SI written exam

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released hall ticket for the written exam which will be held for recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police. The Board had advertised 969 Sub-Inspector vacancies available with the Taluk, Armed Reserve, and Tamil Nadu Special Police.

The hall ticket is available on the TNSURB website. The candidate can login into their account with their User ID and Password.

TNUSRB SI Exam Hall Ticket: Download Here

The written examination is the first stage in the selection process for Sub-Inspector post. The written exam will consist of two parts. Part A will have 80 questions covering General Knowledge topics. Part B will have 60 questions covering topics from Logical Analysis, Numerical Analysis, Psychology Test, Communication Skills, and Information Handling Ability.

The examination will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. Each question will carry 0.5 marks. The total weightage of the written examination is 70 marks and a candidate needs to score minimum 25 marks to qualify in the written exam.

However, out of those who qualify in the written examination, only five times of the number of notified vacancies in each of the category shall be permitted for next stage of selection i.e. PMT, ET, PET and Original Certificate Verification based on the merit.

