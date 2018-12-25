Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Board (TNUSRB) Releases Answer Key For Sub-Inspector Exam

Answer keys are available, separately, for open and departmental candidates.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released answer keys for the exam held for selection of Sub-Inspector (Fingerprint) post. The exam was held on December 22 and 23. The Board has released the preliminary answer key of the exam and the final answers will be released after considering the objection raised by the candidates. 'Any dispute/objection in Questions / Answers with documentary proof should be sent by post to Inspector General of Police / Member Secretary, TNUSRB, Old Commissioner office campus, Egmore, Chennai - 8, on or before 31/12/2018 @ 1800 Hrs,' said the Board.

Through this recruitment, TNUSRB plans to fill up 202 vacancies under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service Rules 1953.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, viva voce. Special marks will be awarded for NCC, NSS and Sport/ Games.

'Out of those who are qualified in the written examination, only three times of the number of notified vacancies in each of the category shall be permitted for next stage of selection based on the marks obtained by them,' reads the job notice. Candidates who qualify the physical measurement test will be called for the verification of documents.

TNUSRB had notified the recruitment in August.

