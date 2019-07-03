Tamil Nadu Group 1 Services Main Exam Admit Card Released

TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam Admit Card Download Now

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for group 1 services main exam. This is the second selection phase of selection to posts included in the Combined Civil Services 1 Examination (Group 1 Services), 2016-2019. Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam which was held on March 3. The TNPSC group 1 services main exam will be held on July 12, 13 and 14. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

Download TNPSC Admit Card

The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from April 10, 2019 to 20, 2019 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

The provisional admission to the Main Written Examination is based on the claims (viz., Date of Birth, Religion, Communal Category, Gender, Educational Qualification, Differently Abled Category, PSTM status etc.,) made by them in the online applications.

The details regarding the documents to be uploaded is available in the Commission's website and candidates will be informed of the above fact only through SMS and e-mail.

