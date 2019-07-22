TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Application Process For 564 Posts Begins

TNFUSRC forest watcher application can be processed at forests.tn.gov.in.

TNFUSRC forest watcher recruitment 2019: Application process has begun for 564 forest watcher posts in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The recruitment process, which is undertaken by Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee or TNFUSRC, being held on the official website of the department, forests.tn.gov.in. The processes of TNFUSRC online registration and application for the posts announced in March this year commenced on July 20 and will be closing on August 10, 2019. The candidates who are willing to apply for the above posts may log on to forests.tn.gov.in.

An official notification released today said the computer based online examination for the post of TNFUSRC forest watcher is scheduled on October 5 and 6, 2019.

TNFUSRC has been constituted to recruit candidates through direct recruitment by conducting competitive examinations to fill up the vacancies for the post of forester/field assistant, forest guard, forest guard with driving licence and forest watcher in Tamil Nadu Forest Department and its allied corporations.

According to the official notification, a transgender candidate, who applies as third gender, will be eligible for appointment in the vacancies reserved for women as well as the vacancies under the general category.

Every applicant on the date of the TNFUSRC notification for the post should possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil. For this purpose a person will be deemed to possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil in the case of a post for which the educational qualification prescribed is the Minimum General Educational Qualification and above, the person must have passed the S. S. L. C. / H.S.C / Degree, etc with Tamil as one of the languages or passed the S.S.L.C public examination in Tamil medium or passed the Second Class Language Test (Full Test) in Tamil conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

