TN TRB Releases Hall Tickets For Assistant Professor Exam

TN TRB Hall Tickets Released For Assistant Professor Exam

TN TRB has released hall tickets for Assistant Professor exam. Candidates who had registered for the exam in July-August 2018 can now download the hall tickets online at trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets online using their application number, password and security code. Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) will conduct the exam for direct recruitment to Assistant Professors / Assistant Professors (Pre-Law) posts in Government Law Colleges. The exam will comprise of a single paper and the question paper will be of objective type with multiple choice questions.

Click here to download TN TRB Hall Ticket

The exam will be of 3 hours duration and will comprise of questions of postgraduation level. For Assistant Professor (pre law) post, the questions will be from English, Sociology, Political Science, Economics, History and Law subjects. The total marks of the exam will be 175 marks.

'Admit Cards will not be issued by post for any stage of examination. If any candidate does not find their detail on the website; they should immediately contact TRB with proof of having submitted their application. Failure to do so will deprive their claim for consideration. Facility for download of Admit Cards will be available on the website of TRB. Candidates are advised to visit the website of TRB regularly for updates and information about the examination,' reads the official job notification.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for interview. The interview will carry a total of 25 marks.

Click here for more Jobs News