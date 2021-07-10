Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended Till July 19; Recruitment Exams Allowed

Written tests for state and central government jobs can be held at exam centres with all SOPs followed

Written tests for state and central government jobs can be held at exam centres with all SOPs followed, Tamil Nadu government said today as it extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 19.

The graded easing of restrictions come as the state is witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases. Shops can remain open for an hour longer and need to shut only by 9 pm.

The decision to allow the jobs-related examinations will pave the way for various recruitment process of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC, and national agencies like Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, Union Public Service Commission or UPSC and Staff Selection Commission or SSC.

Restaurants, tea shops, bakeries, roadside eateries and sweet shots can stay open till 9 pm with 50 per cent customers.

These places will need to comply with Covid protocols such as placing hand sanitisers outside and ensuring that people in queues follow social distancing. Air-conditioned outlets must have adequate ventilation with doors and/or windows open.

While only up to 50 people can attend weddings, only 20 can attend funerals.

Schools, colleges, bars, theatres, swimming pools and zoos will remain shut; cultural and political events with public participation too cannot be held.

The lockdown was extended earlier this month as well. COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have been steadily declining since the second wave peaked in May.

