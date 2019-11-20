Job Opportunities In Telangana Samagra Shiksha Project

Graduates and/ or postgraduates, in the relevant field, are eligible for the posts.

For filling up vacancies of MIS Coordinators, Data Entry Operator, System Analyst, Assistant Programmer and Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERPs) in the Telangana Samagra Shiksha (TSS) project, applications have been invited online. Candidates can fill and submit the applications available online on or before November 23.

Apply Online

"The test process is not made on the vacancies available but the services of the candidates would be drawn from merit list as per the need/ requirement in the concerned district to engage them on contract basis duly following the rule of reservation," reads the official job notice.

Graduates and/ or postgraduates, in the relevant field, are eligible for the posts. For the IERP post candidates with qualification of intermediate with Diploma in Special Education are eligible to apply as well.

Applicants must be below 34 years of age as on July 1, 2019.

Candidates will be selected through computer based exam. The test will be held at centres located at Hyderabad. The test would comprise questions from Samagra Shiksha, salient features of the central government with special reference to Right to Education and the functioning of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, National Programme for Girls at Elementary level or such similar schemes of the central or state government focusing on gender issues. The duration of the exam would be 2 hours 30 minutes and the medium of the question paper will be English.

Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored scheme in partnership with State Governments, is country's main programme for universalising elementary education.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.