South Central Railway Invites Applications To Fill Posts In Medical Department, Hyderabad Division

South Central Railway job: Application submission deadline is May 29

South Central Railway has invited applications till May 29 to fill vacant positions in the Medical Department of Hyderabad division. The posts will be filled on contract basis, for a period of 6 months initially for Doctors and 3 months initially for other para medical staff. Selection of candidates will be through interview which will be held on June 4 and 6, the South Central Railway has said in the job notice.

Application Form, Vacancy Details

A total of 80 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

"In view of extraordinary circumstances arising on account of second wave of COVID 19 pandemic, in order to provide effective treatment to COVID-19 infected patients at various facilities spread over Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway and for the purposes of testing, vaccination and running Covid Care Centres, it is proposed to fill the vacant posts on contract basis," it has said.

Retired railway employees and candidates from the open market can also apply for these posts.

"Applicants desirous to apply for the same, may apply online in the prescribed format along with scanned copies of documents through Email id: contractmedicalhyb@gmail.com, on/before 17.00 Hrs of 29.05.2021," the railways has said in the job notice.

Candidates should give details of age proof, educational qualification and experience certificates along with the application form.

After selection candidates will be posted at the Covid Care Centre, RPF Barracks, Moula Ali and vaccination centers at Health Units HU, KCG (Kacheguda), HU or MLY (Moula-ali), HU or MBNR (Mahaboobnagar), HU or NZB (Nizamabad) and HU or KRNT (Kurnool Town).

