Solar Energy Corporation Announces Job Opportunities, Salary Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh

SECI Recruitment 2023: Candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website, seci.co.in.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a recruitment notification to fill 80 vacant positions. Those who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria for these roles can apply by visiting the official website, seci.co.in. The application process is set to commence on December 15, 2023, and will close on January 4, 2024.

The vacant roles include additional general manager (information technology), additional general manager (finance & accounts), deputy general manager (finance & accounts), deputy general manager (human resource & administration), deputy general manager (PMC-civil), deputy general manager (project monitoring), deputy manager (human resource & administration), deputy manager (project - electrical), deputy manager (project - civil), deputy manager (corporate communication), deputy manager (corporate monitoring), deputy manager (IT - cyber security), deputy manager (IT - ERP), deputy manager (PMC-electrical), senior officer (human resource & administration), senior accounts officer (E-2 grade), senior engineer (information technology), senior engineer (power system), secretarial officer, junior accountant, supervisor (personnel & administration), supervisor (civil).

Qualifications:

For the position of additional general manager (information technology), candidates must possess a BE/BTech/BSc (Engg) degree in computer science/IT, with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised institute/university.

For other posts, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Salary range:

The salary range for both additional general manager (information Technology) and additional general manager (finance & accounts) is Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 2,60,000.

Selection criteria:

Depending on the number of applications received, SECI reserves the right to adjust the eligibility criteria or limit the number of candidates called for a particular post. The selection process may consider marks obtained in graduation/post-graduation/diploma, years of experience in the relevant area, additional qualifications, etc. If there is a large number of applications for a specific post, the Management reserves the right to conduct screening tests, written tests, trade tests, skill tests, or other suitable assessments.

SECI:

SECI is the sole Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) dedicated to the development of the renewable energy sector in India.

Financial overview:

As of March 31, 2023, the authorised capital of the company stands at ₹2,000 crores, with a paid-up capital of ₹1,354 crores.