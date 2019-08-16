SCCLCIL To Recruit On More Than 88 Thousand Vacancies

SCCLCIL will recruit on more than 88 thousand vacancies

South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) has announced recruitment for various posts. Total number of vacancies available are 88,585. SCCLCIL has initiated a long application window which will conclude on November 24, 2019. The eligibility criteria varies for different posts. The posts for which SCCLCIL will be recruiting include that of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant et al. The candidates for this post will be selected through an online and written exam.

The eligibility criteria, as mentioned above, is different for different posts. For some posts applicants would need to have passed class 8th while for others the eligibility criteria is Graduation or a B.Tech. degree. Candidates can check eligibility criteria here.

The candidate applying for this recruitment should not be younger than 18 years and older than 33 years in case of General/OBC category candidates and 35 years in case of SC/ ST category candidates. The age limit will be determined as on July 25, 2019.

The application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex- serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class is Rs. 180 and for all other categories is Rs. 350. After a candidate appears in the online selection exam, Rs. 180 will be refunded to SC/ ST/ Ex- serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class category candidates and Rs. 250 will be refunded to all other category candidates.

