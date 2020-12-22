SBI Announces Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment; To Fill Over 400 Vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced vacancies in various specialist cadre officer posts. Online registration has begun online at the official website of the SBI. The last date of registration is January 11, 2021.

SBI recruitment 2020: Last date to apply is January 11, 2021.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Selection to these posts will either be through a written test followed by an interview or by shortlisting and an interview.

Application fee and intimation charges for general, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 750. There is no fees for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

