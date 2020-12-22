SBI Announces Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment; To Fill Over 400 Vacancies

SBI recruitment 2020: Last date to apply is January 11, 2021.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced vacancies in various specialist cadre officer posts. Online registration has begun online at the official website of the SBI. The last date of registration is January 11, 2021.

Apply Online

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit): 28 posts ( Notification )

) Engineer (Fire): 16 posts ( Notification )

) Manager (Network Security Specialist): 12 posts ( Notification )

) Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialist): 20 posts ( Notification )

) Assistant Manager (Security Analyst): 40 posts ( Notification )

) Deputy Manager (Security Analyst): 60 posts ( Notification )

) Assistant Manager (Systems): 183 posts ( Notification )

) Deputy Manager (Systems): 17 posts ( Notification )

) IT Security Expert: 15 posts ( Notification )

) Project Manager: 14 posts ( Notification )

) Application Architect: 5 posts ( Notification )

) Technical Lead: 2 posts ( Notification )

) Manager (Credit Procedures): 2posts ( Notification )

) Manager (Marketing): 12 posts ( Notification )

) Deputy Manager (Marketing): 26 posts (Notification)

Selection to these posts will either be through a written test followed by an interview or by shortlisting and an interview.

Application fee and intimation charges for general, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 750. There is no fees for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories.

Click here for more Jobs News