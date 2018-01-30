SAIL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Application Process For Management Trainees Begins On February 1

Candidates who apply for the recruitment must have applied for GATE 2018 in 6 papers i.e. ME, MT, EE, CH, IN and MN and should have a valid GATE 2018 admit card and registration number.
Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: February 1, 2018
Last date to apply online: February 21, 2018
Academic Eligibility
Candidate must have a degree in engineering (full time) with 65% marks (average of all semesters) in disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining.
Application Process
The link for online application process will be activated on February 1 on the official SAIL website (www.sailcareers.com or www.sail.co.in). The candidates applying for the recruitment must not be older than 28 years. The cut-off date for determining upper age limit is February 1, 2018.
