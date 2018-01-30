SAIL Recruitment Through GATE 2018: Online Application Process For Management Trainees Begins On February 1 Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will begin the online application process for recruitment of 382 Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade through GATE 2018 on February 1, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT SAIL Recruitment Through GATE: Application Process Begins On February 1 New Delhi: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will begin the online application process for recruitment of 382 Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade through GATE 2018 on February 1, 2018. SAIL a Maharatna CPSE, a major steel maker of the nation with an annual turnover of Rs.49180 Crores (FY2016-17), will recruit Management Trainees (MT) to man its frontline positions at its Steel Plants/Mines, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) requires young, energetic, result oriented and promising talent to join as Management Trainee (Technical) in various Engineering disciplines for operation of its plants and mines across India.



Candidates who apply for the recruitment must have applied for GATE 2018 in 6 papers i.e. ME, MT, EE, CH, IN and MN and should have a valid GATE 2018 admit card and registration number.



Important Dates



Commencement of online application process: February 1, 2018

Last date to apply online: February 21, 2018



Academic Eligibility



Candidate must have a degree in engineering (full time) with 65% marks (average of all semesters) in disciplines of Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining.



Application Process



The link for online application process will be activated on February 1 on the official SAIL website (www.sailcareers.com or www.sail.co.in). The candidates applying for the recruitment must not be older than 28 years. The cut-off date for determining upper age limit is February 1, 2018.



