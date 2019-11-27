SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment Begins

Eligible candidates can apply on or before December 15.

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited application for recruiting Management Trainees (Technical). Applications have been invited to select candidates against 399 posts through GATE 2019. Eligible candidates can apply on or before December 15.

This is the second time SAIL is inviting application for this particular recruitment. In May 2019, the job was advertised and 142 vacancies were notified. In the fresh notification, registration for which began on November 25, the total number of vacancies notified is 399.

Graduate engineers (Mechanical, Metallurgy, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining) who have obtained minimum 65% marks are eligible to apply for the job.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2019 score for group discussion and interview in the ratio of 1:12 for each discipline, category wise, in order of merit.

"If selected, the candidates can be posted to any plant/unit/mine location of the Company. The candidates will not be allowed to seek/apply for transfer to any other plant/ unit/ mine location of the Company during the initial four years of service. For departmental candidates, this restriction will be for initial two years of service," adds the notice.

Upon selection, the management trainee will receive Rs 20,600 per month and on successful completion of training which will be of one year duration, the candidate would be designated as Junior Manager and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 24900-50500.

