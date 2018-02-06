SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment Begins: Know Selection Process SAIL will select candidates by combining the scores of GATE 2018 (scores obtained in Mechanical (ME), Metallurgical(MT), Electrical(EE), Chemical (CH), Instrumentation (IN) and Mining(MN) papers), group discussion and personal interview.

Share EMAIL PRINT SAIL Recruitment 2018 Through GATE; Know Details New Delhi: Online registration for Management Trainee recruitment at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has begun. 'To man its front-line positions at its Steel Plants/Units and Mines across India, SAIL requires 382 young, energetic, result oriented and promising talent to join as Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade,' reads the official update. Recruitment will be done for Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining disciplines. Candidates with Engineering degree in the relevant discipline and not born earlier than 1 February 1990 (upper age limit 28 years) are eligible for the recruitment.



The last date to apply is 21 February 2018.



SAIL will select candidates by combining the scores of GATE 2018 (scores obtained in Mechanical (ME), Metallurgical(MT), Electrical(EE), Chemical (CH), Instrumentation (IN) and Mining(MN) papers), group discussion and personal interview; the weightage for the three phases of selection will be 75: 10: 15, respectively. 'Candidates appearing in a different GATE paper (other than that of their Qualifying Engineering discipline) will not be considered for further selection procedure.'



For GD and interview, candidates shortlisted will be six times the actual vacancy. Those candidates who score minimum 50 percentile score in the respective category (40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non creamy layer)/PWD candidates) will be called for the interview round.



'Candidates selected as Management Trainees will be placed on training for one year. The Management Trainees (Technical) will be registered as Apprentices under the provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961. After successful completion of training, the candidates shall be placed under probation for one year,' confirms SAIL.



Click here for more



Online registration for Management Trainee recruitment at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has begun. 'To man its front-line positions at its Steel Plants/Units and Mines across India, SAIL requires 382 young, energetic, result oriented and promising talent to join as Management Trainee (Technical) in E1 grade,' reads the official update. Recruitment will be done for Mechanical, Metallurgical, Electrical, Chemical, Instrumentation and Mining disciplines. Candidates with Engineering degree in the relevant discipline and not born earlier than 1 February 1990 (upper age limit 28 years) are eligible for the recruitment.The last date to apply is 21 February 2018. SAIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2018: Know How To Apply SAIL will select candidates by combining the scores of GATE 2018 (scores obtained in Mechanical (ME), Metallurgical(MT), Electrical(EE), Chemical (CH), Instrumentation (IN) and Mining(MN) papers), group discussion and personal interview; the weightage for the three phases of selection will be 75: 10: 15, respectively. 'Candidates appearing in a different GATE paper (other than that of their Qualifying Engineering discipline) will not be considered for further selection procedure.'For GD and interview, candidates shortlisted will be six times the actual vacancy. Those candidates who score minimum 50 percentile score in the respective category (40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non creamy layer)/PWD candidates) will be called for the interview round. 'Candidates selected as Management Trainees will be placed on training for one year. The Management Trainees (Technical) will be registered as Apprentices under the provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961. After successful completion of training, the candidates shall be placed under probation for one year,' confirms SAIL.Click here for more Jobs