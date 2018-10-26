Job Opportunities At Rourkela Steel Plant, SAIL For Graduates, Diploma Candidates

SAIL Recruitment 2018 For Manager, Technician Posts

Online applications have been invited by Rourkela Steel Plant (SAIL) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Manager (Safety), Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) and Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator). Online registration portal will open on November 5, 2018 till December 12, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their application online at sailcareers.com once the registration process begins. While SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fee, others have to pay the fee in the same time frame of online application process. The application fee for Junior Manager post is Rs 500 and it is Rs 250 for other posts.

IBPS SO 2019 Notification Released; Registration From November 6

Vacancy Details

Junior Manager (Safety): 7 posts

Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee): 170 posts

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator): 28 posts

In addition to the educational qualification, candidates shall also have to abide to the physical standards set by the recruiting body.

SSC MTS Notification 2018 Next Week

For Junior Manager post, candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. For other posts there will be a skill test/ trade test along with a written test. For other posts, the skill test will be qualifying in nature.

The written test for Junior Manager post will be held at Rourkela and for others it will be held at Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Cuttack. 'Date, Time & Place of the Written Test and Interview/Skill Test/Trade Test will be intimated to eligible / shortlisted candidates through E-mail/SMS and SAIL website,' reads the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News