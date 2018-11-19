SAIL Recruitment 2018: Apply For 156 Operator, Attendant Posts Now

SAIL Recruitment 2018: Apply For Operator, Attendant Posts Now @ Sailcareers.com

SAIL, a Maharatna Company, and a leading steel-making company in India has invited applications for 156 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainees) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts. IISCO Steel Plant, a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited or SAIL, invited online applications for its Integrated Steel Plant at Burnpur in West Bengal. Starting date for submitting applications through website is November 15, 2018 and the closing date for submitting applications through website is December 14, 2018.

For the posts of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) there are 126 vacancies while in Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts there are 30 vacancies.

According to SAIL Operator and Attendant notification, candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories may also apply against the unreserved posts provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria for unreserved category. Reservation for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates and Ex-Serviceman shall be on horizontal basis and in line with the guidelines on the subject.

For the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), in case of PWD, the posts are reserved for Orthopedically Handicapped (one arm affected, one leg affected) and Hearing Handicapped both with minimum of 40% disability, said the SAIL Operator and Attendant notification.

SAIL Recruitment: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in a written examination and on the basis of their performance in the written examination, the candidates shall be called for Trade Test/Skill Test in the ratio of 1:3.

Trade Test/Skill Test will be of qualifying in nature. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline and category on the basis of the total marks obtained in the written test by the candidates who qualify in Trade Test/Skill Test. There shall be 4 stages of Bio-Metric intervention in the entire selection process.

SAIL Recruitment: How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates would be required to apply online through SAIL's website: www.sail.co.in (link available on the 'IISCO Steel Plant' section of the 'Careers' page of the website). No other means/mode of application shall be accepted.

