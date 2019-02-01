Rajasthan Anganwadi Supervisor Exam Admit Card: How To Download

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor exam will be conducted on February 10

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit cards for the Anganwadi Supervisor recruitment exam today. As per an official communication, the admit cards would be available for download starting today (on February 1). The examination for Anganwadi Supervisor recruitment is scheduled on February 10, 2019. Through this recruitment, 309 vacant posts of Anganwadi Supervisors will be filled.

RSMSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details and submit to download your admit card.

The exam will be conducted on February 10, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must reach the examination centre by 1:00 pm.

On the day of the exam, the candidate must bring their admit card, a valid photo identity proof, a colored photograph, and a blue ball-point pen. Candidate should not carry any other item to the exam centre.

Candidate should also follow the prescribed dress code and dress accordingly to be allowed inside the exam centre. Detail information on dress code and other rules to be followed on the day of the exam is available on the RSMSSB website.

Click here for more Jobs News