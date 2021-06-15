Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

RRCAT has invited applications for trade apprenticeship.

Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Department of Atomic Energy, has invited applications for trade apprenticeship. The trade apprenticeship scheme at RRCAT is a part of National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The duration of the apprenticeship is 1 year.

Apprenticeship Details

"Applications are invited for engagement of 20 numbers of apprentices in Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English) trade under extant provisions of Apprentices Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The date of commencement of the batch is 1st September, 2021," RRCAT has notified candidates.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 7750 monthly stipend per month.

Candidates must be between 18-22 years of age. Candidate should have passed ITI in the Stenographer and Secretarial Assistant (English) either in 2018 or after 2018. Candidates who passed out ITI in 2017 or before are not eligible to apply.

The last date for submission of application forms is July 12.

Out of 20 training places, 3 are reserved for SC, 4 are reserved for ST and 3 are reserved for OBC (non-creamy layer only).

Candidates must register at NAPS portal first and then at RRCAT apprenticeship website.

"The merit list will be prepared on the basis of 'one third of percentage of marks in ITI' and 'two third of percentage of marks in 10th class'. The sum will be rounded off to two places of decimal. In case of a tie, a candidate having higher percentage of marks in 10th Class board examination will be accorded a higher rank," RRCAT has said.

The merit list will be released on July 16.

