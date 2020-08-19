Southern Railway Clarifies On The Employability Of Apprentices

Southern Railway: 20% of the vacancies in the level 1 posts is reserved for apprentices.

20% of the vacancies in the level 1 posts is reserved for candidates who have completed their apprenticeship, Southern Railways has notified. "It may be noted that Railways engage apprentices in workshops and Production units and impart them technical training with the objective of developing skilled manpower. Employment in Railways is not guaranteed on completion of Apprenticeship," it also said.

"However, in 2016 it was decided by Railway Board that 20% of the vacancies in case of direct recruitment to posts in Level-1 shall be filled by giving preference to Course completed Act Apprentices," it has added.

The notification has been released in response to the protests held by railway apprentices at Ponmalai workshop, Tamil Nadu demanding employment in the railways.

"In pursuant to this new rule, 597 vacancies were earmarked for Apprentices and notified through employment notification no: CEN No: 02/2018," the Southern Railways has said and has added that for this recruitment 3,627 applications were received from apprentices out of which 2,839 appeared for the exam. After the completion of selection tests, only 54 candidates who had met the minimum qualifying marks were selected against the notified vacancies of 597.

It has also clarified on the allegations that there is discrimination against Tamil Nadu candidates from being recruited for job vacancies existing in Southern Railways. On this, it has said, there are no reservations in any railway recruitment board (RRB) based on the origin of state or state of residence. Citing a recruitment notified in 2018, notified as CEN 02/2018, as an example it has said that for the RRB Chennai zone 51% of the applicants were from Tamil Nadu and of the total selection 17% are from Tamil Nadu.

